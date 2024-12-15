Pakistan launches last polio drive of 2024

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally launched the last polio eradication drive of the year by administering anti-polio vaccine to children.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad on Sunday, he expressed the commitment to eradicate the poliovirus from Pakistan with the help of provincial governments and the international partners.

The prime minister urged the parents to ensure vaccination of their children to protect them from polio.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said around 400,000 polio workers across 143 districts of the country will visit every household to administer polio drops to the children below five years. She requested the parents to open their doors and fully cooperate with the polio teams in this campaign.

Coordinate on Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath said around 44 million children will be reached out across Pakistan during this last polio eradication drive of the year.