34-year-old air hostess makes history by winning Miss France title

Angelique Angarni-Filopon, a 34-year-old air hostess from France’s Caribbean island of Martinique, made history by winning the Miss France competition. She became the oldest candidate to ever win the title.

This achievement became possible after changes were made to the Miss France rules, allowing women over 24, married women, and mothers to participate in the competition.

The Miss France final featured 30 contestants, including doctors and dentists. The candidates walked the runway in swimwear, regional attire, and evening gowns.

Following her victory, Angelique will receive a one-year salary, an apartment in Paris, and various gifts from sponsors.

This competition took place shortly after the Miss Netherlands contest was discontinued after 35 years. Organisers stated that they will now focus on themes such as successful women’s stories and the pressure of beauty standards.