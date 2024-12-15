Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTI’s ‘missing persons’ claim debunked: 69 released from jails, exposing falsehoods

PTI's 'missing persons' claim debunked: 69 released from jails, exposing falsehoods

ISLAMABAD – A total of 69 out of the 177 alleged missing persons from the November 26 PTI protest have been released from prisons, once again highlighting that PTI’s claims are unfounded and contrary to the truth.

PTI had previously presented a list of ‘Missing Persons’ to both local and international media, alleging that these individuals were either killed by security forces or taken to unknown locations.

However, government officials confirmed on Sunday that these individuals were either in custody or had been released after their initial apprehension.

Government officials, based on a survey of various police stations and jails, revealed that 33 individuals are held in Attock Jail, 15 in Jhelum Jail, one in Adiala Jail, and 9 under the custody of Rawalpindi Police, with another 11 released.

Furthermore, the fact-checking process revealed that many of the missing persons listed by PTI were fabricated, and some individuals are either in hiding or being protected by Gandapur for personal reasons.

Two days ago, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released a list of missing persons during the November 24 protest in Islamabad.

According to the data provided by PTI, almost 38 party workers sustained bullet injuries, whereas 139 are still missing. This shocking disclosure comes as the party submits all evidence and data to the court in a criminal complaint in the pursuit of justice for the victims.

The PTI has urged the court to register an FIR following Barrister Gohar’s complaint, demanding punishment for the brutal crackdown on the party’s protesters.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

