Five-year-old boy raped, murdered in Punjab’s Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD – A tragic incident unfolded in Punjab’s Tandlianwala, where a five-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by unidentified individuals.

Police reported that the crime occurred in the Bahlak area, specifically in Dhansingh Pindi Sheikh Musa. The suspects, including Waqas and three accomplices, reportedly took the child to fields, assaulted him, and then killed him before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement officials gathered evidence from the crime scene and handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Kamran Adil has formed a team, led by SP Saddar Division, to ensure the arrest of the suspects.

The CPO has assured the bereaved family that the culprits will be apprehended swiftly and brought to justice.