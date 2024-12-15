Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Lahore

LAHORE – A man killed his wife during a heated domestic argument in Lahore’s Gujjarpura.

According to police, the accused, identified as Abdul Rehman alias Mani Shah, shot and killed his wife, Tooba, who was the mother of five children, following a minor quarrel at home.

The suspect fled the scene after committing the crime. Police have begun collecting evidence from the site and are proceeding with legal actions.

Earlier, a tragic incident unfolded in Punjab’s Tandlianwala, where a five-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by unidentified individuals.

Police reported that the crime occurred in the Bahlak area, specifically in Dhansingh Pindi Sheikh Musa. The suspects, including Waqas and three accomplices, reportedly took the child to fields, assaulted him, and then killed him before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement officials gathered evidence from the crime scene and handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

