Pakistan keeps petrol price unchanged, slashes diesel by Rs3.05 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Sunday kept the price of petrol unchanged while slashing high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.05 per litre for the next fortnight in line with the global oil rates.

The new prices came into effect from December 16, according to an official notification.

As per a notification from the Finance Division, the prices of petrol will stay at Rs252.10 per litre, and HSD will be sold at continue at Rs255.38 per litre, effective from December 16, 2024. The light diesel price also decreased by Rs2.78 per litre.

Earlier, reports had suggested the government might raise fuel prices by up to Rs4 per litre. In the last review, petrol’s price was increased by Rs3.72.

In November 30 review, the federal government jacked up petrol and diesel prices for the first half of December. Petrol saw an increase of Rs3.72, while High-Speed Diesel prices were raised by Rs3.29.

In recent times, international oil prices saw roller coaster ride, with petrol premium dropping to $8.84 per barrel.

These changes are expected to impact consumption patterns and help the government achieve its petroleum levy target, which reached Rs110 billion in November, a 19% increase compared to last year.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

