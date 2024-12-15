Legendary Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain passes away

World-renowned tabla virtuoso and composer Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73.

He was the son of legendary musician Ustad Alla Rakha and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in San Francisco, USA.

Reports reveal that Ustad Zakir Hussain was admitted to the hospital a week ago due to heart complications and was being treated in the ICU.

Famed flutist Rakesh Chaurasia told the news agency PTI that Ustad Zakir Hussain had been suffering from blood pressure issues and heart-related ailments.