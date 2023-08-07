Barbie joins billionaire club with over $1 billion ticket sales

Warner Bros. Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery, revealed that the movie Barbie has skyrocketed past the $1 billion mark in box-office ticket sales in both the United States and worldwide, just two weeks after its grand debut.
According to a statement from Warner Bros, Greta Gerwig's delightful pink-coated fantasy comedy has shattered records, crossing the $1 billion mark in global box office earnings, with an impressive $459 million from North America and $572 million internationally. This extraordinary achievement makes Gerwig the first-ever solo female filmmaker to reach such a remarkable milestone.
While three other billion-dollar blockbusters were co-directed by women, including "Frozen" ($1.3 billion) and "Frozen 2" ($1.45 billion) by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and "Captain Marvel" ($1.1 billion) by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Gerwig's "Barbie" now stands alone as a billion-dollar success crafted solely by a female director.
Jeff Goldstein, the president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Andrew Cripps, the president of international distribution, expressed their astonishment at the film's overwhelming success, stating that even their most optimistic predictions were surpassed by the performance of "Barbillion."
Notably, "Barbie" holds the second position in this year's box-office rankings, trailing only behind "The Super Mario Bros," which raked in an impressive $1.357 billion after its release in April.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.