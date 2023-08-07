Search

Barbie joins billionaire club with over $1 billion ticket sales

Web Desk 07:15 PM | 7 Aug, 2023
Source: Instagram

Warner Bros. Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery, revealed that the movie Barbie has skyrocketed past the $1 billion mark in box-office ticket sales in both the United States and worldwide, just two weeks after its grand debut.

According to a statement from Warner Bros, Greta Gerwig's delightful pink-coated fantasy comedy has shattered records, crossing the $1 billion mark in global box office earnings, with an impressive $459 million from North America and $572 million internationally. This extraordinary achievement makes Gerwig the first-ever solo female filmmaker to reach such a remarkable milestone.

While three other billion-dollar blockbusters were co-directed by women, including "Frozen" ($1.3 billion) and "Frozen 2" ($1.45 billion) by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and "Captain Marvel" ($1.1 billion) by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Gerwig's "Barbie" now stands alone as a billion-dollar success crafted solely by a female director.

Jeff Goldstein, the president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Andrew Cripps, the president of international distribution, expressed their astonishment at the film's overwhelming success, stating that even their most optimistic predictions were surpassed by the performance of "Barbillion."

Notably, "Barbie" holds the second position in this year's box-office rankings, trailing only behind "The Super Mario Bros," which raked in an impressive $1.357 billion after its release in April.

