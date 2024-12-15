Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CM Maryam’s China visit yields promising investment deals

Cm Maryams China Visit Yields Promising Investment Deals

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s visit to China has been hailed as a significant success, with Chinese companies pledging investments exceeding Rs13 billion in Punjab.

According to reports, this marks a key milestone in advancing Punjab’s economic growth and global partnerships. During an investment conference hosted in China, IT, environmental sustainability, and green energy agreements were signed with Chinese firms.

Gobi Partners announced a $50 million (approximately Rs13.88 billion) investment fund for Punjab, aimed at promoting technology startups. MoUs were also signed between the Punjab government and Solar N Plus for advancing solar technology and between Gobi Partners and the Bank of Punjab.

The Gobi Fund is designed to support businesses through loans, equity investment, financial solutions, and mentorship programs, strengthening startups and SMEs in Punjab. The initiative aims to create a robust financial ecosystem and foster sustainable development in the region.

According to the declaration, the Gobi Fund will help position Punjab as a leader in technology and entrepreneurship while promoting a sustainable and digital economy.

The conference highlighted Punjab’s unique economic incentives for investors, including tax exemptions and special industrial zones, making the province a prime destination for investment. Discussions emphasized long-term partnerships with Chinese companies to enhance green energy initiatives and solar technology.

Solar N Plus will work on establishing centers, conducting studies, building capacity, and introducing advanced solar technology in Punjab.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

