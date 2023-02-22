Pakistan Defence Minister, ISI chief in Afghanistan to discuss security issues

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt General Nadeem Anjum, with other high-ranking officials, are in Afghanistan’s capital to discuss key border issues, mainly counter-terrorism measures, Foreign Office said.

Pakistan's top delegation met Afghanistan's acting deputy prime minister on Wednesday in the latest visit to war-torn nation as terrorists continue to take shelter in the neighboring country.

A high-ranking delegation led by the Minister for Defence is in Kabul today to meet with officials of the Afghan Interim Government to discuss security related matters including counter terrorism measures. — Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 22, 2023

The recent visit comes at a time of heightened security concerns in areas bordering Afghanistan as TTP and other terror organizations escalated attacks on security forces.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (DG ISI), was part of a Pakistani delegation led by Minister of Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif to Kabul, #Afghanistan to meet Taliban leadership@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #Pakistan #ISI #ISPR pic.twitter.com/Eb8uwv0o0H — Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) February 22, 2023

The pictures doing rounds on the internet show the country’s top spymaster and Defence Minister meeting Afghan officials. Two sides reportedly discussed the promotion of bilateral ties, trade, regional links, and economic cooperation.

Mullah Baradar emphasized strengthening ties between the two sides. He urged enhanced trade and economic ties between neighboring sides. He further called for facilitating passagers through Torkham and Spin Boldak gates of travelers, especially those seeking medical care, per reports.

Pakistani delegation reiterated all-out efforts to help Afghanis, developing trade corridors, roads and other infrastructure.