Pakistan Defence Minister, ISI chief in Afghanistan to discuss security issues

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt General Nadeem Anjum, with other high-ranking officials, are in Afghanistan’s capital to discuss key border issues, mainly counter-terrorism measures, Foreign Office said.
Pakistan's top delegation met Afghanistan's acting deputy prime minister on Wednesday in the latest visit to war-torn nation as terrorists continue to take shelter in the neighboring country.
A high-ranking delegation led by the Minister for Defence is in Kabul today to meet with officials of the Afghan Interim Government to discuss security related matters including counter terrorism measures.— Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 22, 2023
The recent visit comes at a time of heightened security concerns in areas bordering Afghanistan as TTP and other terror organizations escalated attacks on security forces.
Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (DG ISI), was part of a Pakistani delegation led by Minister of Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif to Kabul, #Afghanistan to meet Taliban leadership@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #Pakistan #ISI #ISPR pic.twitter.com/Eb8uwv0o0H— Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) February 22, 2023
The pictures doing rounds on the internet show the country’s top spymaster and Defence Minister meeting Afghan officials. Two sides reportedly discussed the promotion of bilateral ties, trade, regional links, and economic cooperation.
Mullah Baradar emphasized strengthening ties between the two sides. He urged enhanced trade and economic ties between neighboring sides. He further called for facilitating passagers through Torkham and Spin Boldak gates of travelers, especially those seeking medical care, per reports.
Pakistani delegation reiterated all-out efforts to help Afghanis, developing trade corridors, roads and other infrastructure.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
