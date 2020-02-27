Pakistan celebrates 'Surprise Day' today as tribute PAF's retaliatory attack after India’s botched Balakot airstrike
Share
ISLAMABAD - The government has announced to celebrate ‘Surprise Day’ today (Thursday) as a tribute to the Pakistan Air Force' (PAF) retaliatory attack after India’s botched Balakot airstrike on 27 Feb 2019.
On this day (Feb 27), last year, the PAF carried out Operation Swift Retort and shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft and dropped bombs within the compounds of Indian military facilities in occupied Kashmir as a warning to the country’s belligerent neighbour.
The Pakistani military had lived up to its promise to ‘surprise’ India in wake of any misadventure, saying that ‘uncalled-for aggression’ from the Indian military ‘would not go unpunished’.
The operation also resulted in the capture of an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, on the ground after his Mig-21 was shot down.
Later, the Pakistani government anded over the captured pilot to Indian authorities as ‘a goodwill gesture’.
Meanwhile, the Lahore Arts Council is going to hold different colourful programs in this regard today, the day when brave Pakistani Air Force destroyed two Indian aircraft in surprised airstrikes.
An exhibition of paintings will be displayed at the Alhamra Art Gallery at 3.30 pm while a special play titled “Hum Say Na Takrana” will be staged in Alhamra Hall 2 at 4 pm.
A celebration walk will also be arranged to celebrate the 'Surprise Day' today.
- Masoumeh Ebtekar: Iran's vice president infected by coronavirus11:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Hadi Khosrowshahi: Iran's ex-ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus11:47 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan's Aviation division establishes emergency ...11:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan, Qatar agree to further enhance economic cooperation11:19 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pink Floyd: PM Imran tweets Roger Waters’ video criticising ...11:10 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan03:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Celebrities speak out against the brutal treatment of Muslims in Delhi02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in cinemas02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019