Taliban claims to control Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/KABUL – Afghan authorities and the Taliban have made conflicting claims over the control of a key border crossing with Pakistan.

A spokesperson of the insurgent group told an International news agency that they had captured the Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan while Afghan authorities said that armed forces had ‘repelled’ Taliban attack on the Spin Boldak.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed that “Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar, and with this, the important road between Spin Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under their control.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan's security forces also confirmed the Taliban claims. “The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing”, a Pakistani security source told an international publication. Adding that, “They have removed the Afghan flag and hoisted their own flag at the border.”

Deputy Commissioner of Chaman revealed that the ‘border crossing has been completely sealed for traveling and trade’ after the insurgents took control of the Afghan side of the friendship gate.

Taliban hail Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan ... 10:25 AM | 12 Jul, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Taliban admired Pakistan’s key role in the peace process but cautioned not to dictate the ...

As for now, the Taliban have barred citizens and traders to not use the crossing point today while authorities in Pakistan also suspended all activities at the Chaman crossing point.

A Levies official while speaking with a news channel told that “The Pak-Afghan border at Chaman is on high alert and the additional security has been deployed at the gate. He further added that “We are in contact with the Taliban local leadership on resuming trade and movement of people.”

The militants have launched a widespread offensive across the countryside since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal of troops. Since then, the Taliban have captured at least three other crossings along the borders with Iran, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.