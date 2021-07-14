Cheating mafia on rampage as Physics paper of Grade 9 leaks in Karachi

KARACHI – The cheating mafia in the country’s largest metropolis once again outperformed the authorities and leaked the ninth class Physics paper in WhatsApp groups today.

Following all the media reporting and claims of authorities, the cheating mafia did not waste time at all and shared another paper of the ninth grade.

Sources revealed that the solved paper was leaked at 8:45 am in WhatsApp groups while students were seen busy copying material from their smartphones outside examination halls.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 around the examination centers, the cheating mafia people still swarmed the exam places.

Today was the fourth and last paper of the Science group of grade 9 as the boards are conducting exams of only elective subjects only.

Earlier, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and other papers were leaked too before the start of the paper. The officials also summoned the controller examination of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) who assured of taking corrective measures but all in vain as no improvement was observed in all of the papers.