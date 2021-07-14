PM Imran launches new succession certificate mechanism for Punjab

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday launched the Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates initiative for Punjab, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier lauded the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for developing software for the issuance of succession certificates.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the premier said the initiative will greatly facilitate the masses, including overseas Pakistanis, and reiterated the government’s commitment to using the latest technologies in order to bring further ease to the lives of people.

We aimed e-governance to improve the performance of public sector departments, Khan added while saying that it’s time to end the decaying system in Pakistan. Khan further added that the government should work on introducing technological upgrades in all areas, as IT had introduced a lot of shortcuts to facilitate the public.

Earlier, overseas Pakistanis used to come back to the country for applying the certificates, he lamented. Adding that “The entire procedure was a painful ordeal while It should be simple, which we have now accomplished.”

Khan also referred to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, saying w had completely switched to the paperless system, which, he claimed eliminated chances of malpractices.

The initiative enabled the NADRA to use biometric authentication to issue Succession Certificates and Letters of Administration for the first time in Pakistan. Earlier, it normally took 2 to 7 years to get a simple Letter of Administration or Succession Certificate by the Courts but now it would take only two weeks times.

Contrary to the initiative, all legal heirs had to be physically present at the Courts in Pakistan that is a cumbersome procedure.