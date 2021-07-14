PM Imran set to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to visit Uzbekistan on the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

A press release issued by the Foreign Office stated that the premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other cabinet members.

It further stated that a large group of the Pakistani business community will also visit Tashkent with the Prime Minister. FO stated that the two leaders will cover the full range of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity.

During the short visit, “PM will also highlight his vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’, Pakistan’s positive contribution to peace and security at the regional and international level, and the shift from geopolitics to geo-economics.”

Khan will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest with top Uzbek officials while several agreements and MOUs aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas will also be inked.

The statement further added that PM will also address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, attended by leading businessmen from both countries. Furthermore, both sides will also hold the sixth session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (JIGC) and inaugural session of the Joint Business Council (JBC).

Prime Minister will also take part in an international conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.”

