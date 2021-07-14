PM Imran set to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to visit Uzbekistan on the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
A press release issued by the Foreign Office stated that the premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other cabinet members.
📢 On invitation of His Excellency President #ShavkatMirziyoyev, PM @ImranKhanPTI will pay an official visit to #Uzbekistan on 15-16 July 2021. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including FM @SMQureshiPTI & a group of leading 🇵🇰businessmen 🇵🇰 🤝 🇺🇿 pic.twitter.com/LycyiQhK2g— Foreign Minister's Public Diplomacy 🇵🇰 (@FMPublicDiploPK) July 14, 2021
It further stated that a large group of the Pakistani business community will also visit Tashkent with the Prime Minister. FO stated that the two leaders will cover the full range of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity.
During the short visit, “PM will also highlight his vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’, Pakistan’s positive contribution to peace and security at the regional and international level, and the shift from geopolitics to geo-economics.”
Khan will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest with top Uzbek officials while several agreements and MOUs aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas will also be inked.
PM Imran, Uzbek President to hold virtual summit, ... 03:06 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD/TASHKENT – A virtual summit will be held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbekistan President ...
The statement further added that PM will also address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, attended by leading businessmen from both countries. Furthermore, both sides will also hold the sixth session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (JIGC) and inaugural session of the Joint Business Council (JBC).
Prime Minister will also take part in an international conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.”
- PM Imran set to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan02:12 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- School classes, Indoor dining suspended as COVID positivity hits 17 ...01:40 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran launches new succession certificate mechanism for Punjab01:21 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Cheating mafia on rampage as Physics paper of Grade 9 leaks in Karachi12:45 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Taliban claims to control Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan12:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Minal Khan sings for fiancé Ahsan07:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Alizeh Shah's latest pic with cryptic caption takes the internet by ...08:43 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Hareem Farooq’s dance video goes viral05:30 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021