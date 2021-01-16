NADRA to issue succession certificates after new law passed in Sindh
05:27 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
NADRA to issue succession certificates after new law passed in Sindh
KARACHI – The Sindh Assembly has passed a law that will allow NADRA to issue succession certificates to heirs of the deceased.

As per the current system, heirs are going to the court for the succession certificate; a process that can make people suffer for years to get hold of them. Now, after legal formalities, NADRA will issue the certificates within 2 weeks' time.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law & Environment and Spokesperson Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab also posted about the new law. Legal heirs will now get succession certificates easily based on NADRA record, he wrote.

The succession certificates will have the same validity as other certificates issued under the Succession Act 1925 by the courts and will apply to entire Pakistan.

Earlier in 2019, former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa also promised the issuance of succession certificates.

