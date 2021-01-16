Pakistan Army chief condoles demise of Pervez Musharraf's mother
Web Desk
05:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Army chief condoles demise of Pervez Musharraf's mother
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of mother of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

Ms. Zarin Musharraf died in Dubai yesterday after protracted illness.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar conveyed the message in a tweet, saying that the top military commander also prayed for the departed soul and for the fortitude of the bereaved family.

Among others Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also expressed condolence over the sad demise of former President's mother.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of former President Pervez Musharraf. Commiserating with the bereaved family, he prayed for the departed soul.

Gen Pervez Musharraf’s mother passes away in ... 07:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

LAHORE – The mother of former president of Pakistan's former military ruler has passed away in Dubai, Pervez ...

More From This Category
Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like ...
06:04 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
NADRA to issue succession certificates after new ...
05:27 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
#K2Winter2021 – Nepali Sherpas break winter ...
04:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Japan cracks down on illegal car export to ...
03:32 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Pakistan jumps 5 places to become 10th Most ...
02:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Lahore man hires contract killers for Rs 1.2mn to ...
02:00 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan celebrates 30th birthday
04:22 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr