Pakistan Army chief condoles demise of Pervez Musharraf's mother
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of mother of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.
Ms. Zarin Musharraf died in Dubai yesterday after protracted illness.
DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar conveyed the message in a tweet, saying that the top military commander also prayed for the departed soul and for the fortitude of the bereaved family.
#COAS expresses heartfelt condolences on passing of mother of General Pervez Musharraf (Retired). May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aameen.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 15, 2021
Among others Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also expressed condolence over the sad demise of former President's mother.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of former President Pervez Musharraf. Commiserating with the bereaved family, he prayed for the departed soul.
