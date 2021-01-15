Gen Pervez Musharraf’s mother dies in Dubai
07:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Mother of former president of Pakistan General (retd) Pervez Mushraff has passed away in Dubai, local media reported.
Zarin Musharraf, who aged over 100 years old, was staying with his son in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Musharraf is in Dubai since long for his treatment.
More to follow…
