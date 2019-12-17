Pervez Musharraf can never be a traitor: Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's armed forces have defended former military dictator General (r) Pervez Musharraf against his death penalty by a special court in a high treason case, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a special conference at the General Headquarters to discuss the current political situation of the country in their conference.

The meeting followed the Pakistani courts' verdicts on Gen Bajwa's extension and former military dictator Pervez Musharraf .

In a statement, the military's media wing said that "the decision given by special court about Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces. An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Commitee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor."

"The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self-defence, undertaking individual special proceedings and concluding the case in haste.

"[The] Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with [the] Constitution of Islamic Republic Of Pakistan," it added.

Earlier today, a special court in Islamabad found Musharraf guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution after six years of a lengthy trial. This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that a former army chief and ruler of the country has been sentenced to death.

Musharraf , who was sentenced to death in absentia, has been out of the country since 2016, when he was allowed to leave on bail to seek medical treatment abroad.