Pakistani man killed wife, infant daughter and slept on the same bed with their corpses for days
Mujahid Ali, a government servant, claimed he had contracted COVID-19 before being arrested for double murder
Share
RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a public officer who admitted to killing his wife and 18-month-old daughter in cold blood and have revealed a harrowing story behind the double murder.
Mujahid Ali murdered his wife and slept on the same bed along with her corpse for several days. He then proceeded to kill the infant too, allegedly to remarry.
After a few days, when the bodies’ stench had become unbearable, he had to tell his family that his wife and daughter had died due to gas leakage and had to bury the bodies. He then got himself admitted in hospital, saying he had contracted Covid-19.
The murder was reported by Mujahid’s father-in-law, who said he had not been able to get in touch with his daughter Hina since Sunday. Worried about her sudden lack of contact, he went to her house where he found his daughter’s blackened corpse with her legs dangling off the bed. 18-month-old Anaya’s body was on a bed in the next room.
Mujahid’s lie that they had died of a gas leakage got revealed by the different locations of the two bodies. A preliminary autopsy has revealed signs of torture on Hina’s arms and legs.
Mujahid has been detained on physical remand and further investigation is underway.
Woman kills 2-year-old daughter to punish husband ... 05:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
MUZAFFARGARH – In a shocking incident, a woman axed her real daughter to death to punish her husband out of ...
- Selena Gomez shares the reason behind calling out Mark Zuckerberg ...07:32 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan approves first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use07:07 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
-
- Pakistani man killed wife, infant daughter and slept on the same bed ...06:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like crazy', had prior info ...06:04 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates 30th birthday04:22 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Details of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding revealed03:58 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Zayn Malik croons Muhammad Rafi’s ‘Chaudhvin ka chand’ in new ...03:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021