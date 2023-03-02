Girders of Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu flyover collapse, days after deadly pillar fall

Search

Pakistan

Web Desk 02:31 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Source: Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD – Girders of an under-construction Bhara Kahu flyover in the Bhara Kahu area of Islamabad collapsed on Thursday.

Islamabad police confirmed the incident in a tweet, adding that there were no injuries or casualties.

It was a second incident in less than a week after the bridge’s shuttering came apart leaving two labourers dead and three injured.

“The girders of an under-construction bridge have collapsed,” read a tweet by Islamabad Police.

It further said rescue and police personnel were on the site to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Unverified CCTV footage making the rounds on social media showed the massive concrete girders of the flyover tipping over, hitting another one before eventually caving in entirely, barely missing a pedestrian.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal ordered an inquiry into the incident, state-run APP reported.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Amin said that the accident occurred due to a “crane slipping”. “The safety and health of the labourers cannot be compromised at any cost,” he added. The IG Islamabad was also present on the occasion. 

On Feb 25, a pillar of the same bridge had fallen and killed two men, while injuring three others.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken the notice of the incident and sought a report from the CDA chairman.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on September 30 had laid the foundation of the Bhara Kahu bypass and directed the National Logistics Cell (NLC) to complete the project within three months instead of four as mentioned in PC-I.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

