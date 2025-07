ISLAMABAD – The federal government has officially announced public holidays for 9th and 10th Muharram and issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, in line with the circular dated December 23, 2024, public holidays for Ashura have been declared.

As per the notification, there will be nationwide public holidays on July 5 and 6, corresponding to 9th and 10th Muharram, to mark Ashura.