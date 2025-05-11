Hajj Flights Depart from Pakistan, offering relief to pilgrims amid travel chaos

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s aviation sector is still grappling with major disruptions as over 150 flights were canceled across the country, despite recent announcement of ceasefire in the region.

The cancellations have led to widespread travel chaos, leaving passengers stranded and uncertain about their flight schedules. Aviation officials confirmed that flight operations have not returned to normal as expected.

Key airports in the country have faced significant delays, with 45 flights canceled in Karachi, 40 in Islamabad, 38 in Lahore, 11 in Peshawar, and 10 in Multan. These cancellations have caused confusion and frustration among travelers across Asouth Asia.

In midst of turmoil, there was a glimmer of hope for pilgrims traveling to Riyadh for Hajj. Three flights carrying over 700 religious travelers departed for Medina today, marking rare success in an otherwise disrupted schedule.

A private airline’s flight from Lahore was scheduled to depart at 2:00pm, after by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight 7249 at 2:30 PM, and PIA Flight 7251, expected to leave after 4:00 AM. These flights are among the few still operating from Lahore to Medina, providing crucial relief for pilgrims heading to the holy city.

The disruptions in flight operations are direct consequence of airspace restrictions that were imposed earlier due to heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. While hostilities have now de-escalated, the residual impact on air traffic continues to affect travelers. Several Gulf-based airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, and Saudi Airlines, have temporarily suspended flights to and from Pakistan due to safety concerns.