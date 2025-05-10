Major update on Pakistan Hajj 2025 flights

In a significant development for Hajj pilgrims, Pakistan’s airspace has been fully restored for all types of flight operations, following a brief suspension due to recent security tensions. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has confirmed the resumption, ensuring that flights for Hajj 2025 will proceed as scheduled.

The temporary suspension of the airspace had disrupted travel plans for thousands of pilgrims, with 10 Hajj flights being canceled. However, with the airspace now cleared, the ministry has assured that future flights will not face further delays.

As of now, 19,669 Pakistani pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia, making their way to the holy sites to perform Hajj. The Ministry of Religious Affairs is working closely with airlines and other relevant authorities to adjust flight schedules and minimize any further disruptions.

Pilgrims and their families have been urged to stay in constant communication with their respective Haji Camps for the latest updates regarding flight timings and any changes to travel arrangements.

This restoration of flight operations brings relief to the thousands of Pakistanis who have been eagerly waiting to embark on their spiritual journey, marking the significance of Hajj as an essential religious obligation.