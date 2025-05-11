Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 11 May 2025

By News Desk
8:55 am | May 11, 2025
Gold Prices in Pakistan Reach Record Highs

ISLAMABAD — Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs350,900 per tola in Pakistan while 10 grams of gold now priced at Rs300,840.

This consistent downward trend in gold rates reflects global market sentiments, where the international price of gold stood at $3,325 per ounce — inclusive of a $20 premium — registering a day-on-day decrease of $18.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Lahore Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Islamabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Peshawar Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Quetta Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Sialkot Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Hyderabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Faisalabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417

Gold and Silver prices decline again in Pakistan

News Desk

Gold Rates

May 11, 2025 | 8:55 am

May 11, 2025 | 8:55 am

