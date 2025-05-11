Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 11 May 2025

ISLAMABAD — Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs350,900 per tola in Pakistan while 10 grams of gold now priced at Rs300,840.

This consistent downward trend in gold rates reflects global market sentiments, where the international price of gold stood at $3,325 per ounce — inclusive of a $20 premium — registering a day-on-day decrease of $18.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi