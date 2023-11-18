Gold prices continue to rise in Pakistan - Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

