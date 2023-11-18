  

Daily Horoscope - 18th November, 2023

08:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to realize your strengths and weakness as a professional. Your consistency and determination will repay you in life. Be conscious of your promotion by dint of your labor and output.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you have to receive news of financial benefits from your friends. You have to try for completing tasks being delayed earlier. Stay focused and excited. Help others in distress as a matter of human welfare.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may feel inferior and jealous after receiving hammering at workplace. Try to work more   harder and with a intent to achieve all set goals. Be friendly and frank in taming others who have been feeling offended by your approach in past.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This day offers the toughest challenges in official works. You have to get response from your investment in stock exchange. Stay at home tonight and complete online tasks which were due on your part.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may help you to   get the best understanding from any informative tour. Decide the best decisions in professional life. Lead from the front as team leader. Be practical and progressive in life.

Virgo (August 22- September 22) 

Today you will get reward for your positive energy which will also nullify negativity in your surroundings. You may impress all superiors with your best work today.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, it’s now mandatory to monitoring children's activities after their negligence. In this time of economic distress, it is important to pay closer attention to company activity. Be positive and practical.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, there will be more and unlimited avenues open for your abroad visit. You must keep a positive attitude to follow suit a proper and legal process to achieve your set goals. Don’t become fool to carry away by others’ hypocrisy and double standard behavior of your colleagues. 

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you need to adopt a very rational approach in life. Your nature and friendly mindset will succeed you. Don’t rely on others without any confirmation. Be vigilant and sensible in life affairs.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, enjoy the pulse and drive yourself with the spur of the moment. Be a strong-headed man to tackle all issues. Help others in their tasks but don’t let them take this favor as granted.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, life has been testing your nerves but be brave and strong to deal all. Love others who seek your kindness. Don’t waste time and focus energies in the assigned tasks. Be moody and impulsive in leisure. You have to recognize your talent and unleash when it required.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

This day reminds you that pending tasks must be accomplished at every cost. You need some holy and spiritual practice to mediate and reflect. Have a faith in your abilities and strive to achieve these goals as committed.

Latest

11:14 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

UK army chief Sir Patrick Sanders arrives in Pakistan to boost defence ties

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies, check forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices continue to rise in Pakistan - Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 November 2023

On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570

