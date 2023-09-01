Search

Daily Horoscope – September 1, 2023

Web Desk 09:20 AM | 1 Sep, 2023
Source: File photo

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, all Aries stars might experience success for making wise decisions in near past. You have to control over your anger at workplace. You may be given some new tasks and responsibilities or assignments by your manager. Your hard work and a consistent approach will bring positive outcomes for you. Stay connected to the tasks assigned.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day brings you productive and desired outcomes but you may suffer health matters due to over work and stressed routine. You need to revise your daily routine and activities. You should be careful and attentive while driving and avoid fast driving. Keep it up the good work for the well-being of others.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day you need to complete the pending work or rather than getting into new projects. You need to take care of health and keep it a priority as it might help you in the longer run. Have a faith in yourself and start acknowledge friends’ support and help.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This day reminds you to hold a positive perspective from your parents’ or elders’. You have to decide to apply for the desired enrolled courses. Enjoy free will in selecting new tasks and plan wisely to earn handsome money.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, your   role at workplace will make you busy with various new tasks. You have to plan to increase business by strategizing new policies. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Stay blessed and thankful.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, you have to postpone all past projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You expect some spiritual activities for mental calmness. You may also go for audit report. Stay connected to the assigned tasks.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, all Libra stars need to focus on their tasks. The fact remains evident that  homesickness can create depression, you should have good communication and spend quality time with friends and .Today, you need to  make sure you review and have a prior plan of your expenses this can give a peaceful mindset.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

This day you may assume mental calmness and bliss round you. You will also feel being healthier. You may also be busy in home affairs. Understanding with your partner are better now. Be calm and relaxed in settling all previous issues.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be happy over your fitness and health related issues. Your superiors can be pleased on behalf of your hard work, you would perhaps be promoted in terms of rewards. Be cooperative and helpful for others.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your relationship and personal life will remain very good and comforting. . If you’re single, now is a fantastic time to start looking for a new relationship. Today, you’re probably going to be highly profitable. There will be more money than normal in your bank account. Be frugal and economical in spending.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you will feel confident and blessed for having professional excellence. At the start of this day, it’s possible that you won’t achieve the academic progress you want. Your health should be substantially better, as you might anticipate. Be focused and determined.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you have to activate all social contacts for relationship and coordination. You may feel revitalized and inspired to infuse your relationship with love and charm. You may also comprehend the complexities of business today as nothing but an illusion if you don’t engross yourself. Be smart and pro-active in new projects.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 324.9 328.15
Euro EUR 348 351
UK Pound Sterling GBP 407 411
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.2 90
Saudi Riyal SAR 86 86.8
Australian Dollar AUD 206 210
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 235 240
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.38
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 233 238
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 1, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (1 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820

Advertisement

