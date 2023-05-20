Search

Daily horoscope – 20th May, 2023

Web Desk 09:03 AM | 20 May, 2023
Daily horoscope – 20th May, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you should expect some positive news regarding your career. It’s the best moment to consider growing your business deals. All job holders will have opportunities to rise within their organizations. You must try to avoid making important financial decisions. Be positive and stay calm.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you have to maintain focus and lessen stress while completing tasks. Your business, as a whole, will benefit from your combined efforts. You need to prepare in advance if you want to make the most of this chance. Take care of your health and diet intake.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you may feel like most imaginative and creative. You must spend time with your kids to make them happy. You can ensure your own happiness and health. Stay healthy and enjoy every moment of life.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you will materialize your dreams fulfilled. You may find satisfaction in domestic life. Expenditures will be made on home-related matters. Your parents will be glad to have you around, and that will make you happy, too. Stay calm and determined. 

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you have to believe in yourself and be brave to face every odds of life. You should work on your oral and written communication skills since they will serve you well in your professional life. It seems that your income will be raised in the near future. You must pay attention to .your mental peace and happiness.

Virgo (August 22 - September)

Today, you may improve your chances of professional success by focusing on your own goals. If you want to be successful, you need to learn to do tasks without constant consultation with others. You may have a good chance of reaping monetary benefits. 

Libra (September 22­- October 23)

Today, you should start to feel better soon with a good frame of mind. You will shower your love and care on your children. There would be a high probability of success for students taking competitive exams. Focus on your assigned tasks for your repute and image.

Scorpio (Oct23 –Nov 22)

Today, you may find the completion of some of your responsibilities. You don’t become angry or refuse to give in. Adjust how you act at work to help things get along better with others. Your mother is unwell and she needs your support and care. You may confront conflicts inside families. Be committed and focused. 

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

Today, you may enjoy the fruits of your past delayed efforts, and there’s a good possibility some of your forgotten ideas may come back to life. It is recommended to take care of one’s health. Stay connected with friends.

Capricorn: (December 21- January 19)

Today, your professional life will be praised for your efforts at work place. The younger ones in the family may help you to enjoy the sweet company. Be positive and practical-minded to complete all targets.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you may find leaning for spiritual leaning. You need to work late for the tasks. Your salary may improve, you will have more financial freedom to do the things that make you happy. Life is uncertain so enjoy whatever and whenever you find.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you could feel the urge to invest on new investment schemes. You may develop feelings for a committed relationship. You may have more outlets for recreation. There will be happiness in your job life as you pursue your passions. Stay calm and connected with the works. 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.84 785.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.08 42.47
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.30
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.88
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 20, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510

