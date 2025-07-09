Gold dips by Rs3,000 per Tola in Pakistan amid Retreat in Global Bullion Prices

Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in local markets amid drop in international bullion markets. The dip shows ongoing market volatility, coming just a day after a brief surge in domestic prices.

As per the latest figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs3,000 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs351,500. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs2,572, settling at Rs301,354.

Latest Gold Prices in Pakistan – July 9, 2025

Gold Unit Price Per Tola Rate Rs351,500 24-Karat (10 grams) Rs301,354

Gold prices started rising at the end of June, reaching Rs356,800 on July 1 and peaking at Rs357,000 on July 3. However, the trend reversed on July 4, with rates slipping to Rs355,500 and continuing downward to Rs353,000 by July 7.

This latest decline follows a brief rally on Tuesday, when gold had increased by Rs1,500 per tola, reaching Rs354,500.

On the global stage, gold prices also saw a downturn. The international rate stood at $3,292 per ounce, marking a $33 drop. The figure includes a premium of $20, according to APGJSA data.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained unchanged. One tola of silver continued to be priced at Rs3,841.