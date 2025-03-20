Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 20 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams

Gold prices saw upward trajectory and per tola rates remained at an all-time high in Pakistan. On March 20, per tola rate stands at Rs319,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat was Rs273,491.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 288,200 per tola, 21 karat at 275,100, and 18 Karat at 235,800.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price
24K (per Tola) Rs319,000
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs273,491

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs319,000 Rs273,491
Islamabad Rs319,000 Rs273,491
Lahore Rs319,000 Rs273,491
Multan Rs319,000 Rs273,491
Peshawar Rs319,000 Rs273,491
Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
