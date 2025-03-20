Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 20 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams

Gold prices saw upward trajectory and per tola rates remained at an all-time high in Pakistan. On March 20, per tola rate stands at Rs319,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat was Rs273,491.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 288,200 per tola, 21 karat at 275,100, and 18 Karat at 235,800.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs319,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs273,491

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi