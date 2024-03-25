Gold prices remain constant in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola remained steady at Rs 228,200, with no change reported in the local market on Monday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the prices of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 grams of 22 karat gold also remained unchanged at Rs. 195,645 and Rs. 179,341 respectively.

Similarly, there was no fluctuation in the prices of silver, with both per tola and ten gram silver being traded at Rs. 2,580 and Rs. 2,211.93 respectively.

In the international market, the price of gold saw a slight increase of $2, rising from $2,185 to $2,187, as reported by the Association.