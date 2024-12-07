Gold Prices in Pakistan – Today Gold Rate on 7 December 2024

KARACHI – Gold price per tola remains at Rs274,200 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs235,51 on December 7 2024, Saturday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 257,675 per tola, 21 Karat 245,962, and 18 Karat at 210,825.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs274,200 per 10 Grams Rs235,51

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad