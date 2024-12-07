Gold Prices in Pakistan – Today Gold Rate on 7 December 2024

KARACHI – Gold price per tola remains at Rs274,200 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs235,51 on December 7 2024, Saturday.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs274,200
|per 10 Grams
|Rs235,51
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs274,200
|Rs235,51
|Islamabad
|Rs274,200
|Rs235,51
|Lahore
|Rs274,200
|Rs235,51
|Multan
|Rs274,200
|Rs235,51
|Peshawar
|Rs274,200
|Rs235,51