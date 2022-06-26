Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 June 2022
09:08 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 140,700 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 120,630. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 110,577 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 128,974.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Karachi
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Islamabad
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Peshawar
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Quetta
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Sialkot
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Attock
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Gujranwala
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Jehlum
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Multan
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Gujrat
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Nawabshah
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Chakwal
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Hyderabad
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Nowshehra
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Sargodha
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Faisalabad
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
|Mirpur
|PKR 140,700
|PKR 1,654
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan records uptick in daily Covid-19 cases10:25 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- ‘Spying attempt’ on Imran Khan foiled10:00 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Voting underway for first phase of local government elections in Sindh09:38 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:22 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 June 202209:08 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
First Moscow Fashion Week kicks off with 900 participants from 79 Russian cities
08:33 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- ‘Captain America’ to miss his battle with aging iPhone 6s after ...08:09 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Wasim Akram talks about relationship, cricketing days and upcoming ...10:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Zarnish Khan tells interviewer why she got married at 1707:47 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022