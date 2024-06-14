Gold maintain upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold maintained its upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday amid rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs800 to settle at Rs241,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs686 to reach Rs207,047 in local market.

The precious commodity saw an increase of $8 per ounce in its price, closing at $2,323.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs2,750 and 10-gram at Rs2,357.68.

A day earlier, gold price surged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs240,700 per tola while the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,029 to reach Rs206, 361.