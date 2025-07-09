Tensions flare in NA interior committee as Nabil Gabol walks out after clash with Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD – A heated argument broke out between PPP leader Nabil Gabol and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior, resulting in Gabol staging a walkout from the session.

The meeting, chaired by Raja Khurram Nawaz, began with MNA Shazia Marri presenting the CDA Amendment Bill. During discussions, a representative from the Law Ministry emphasized that the Constitution holds supreme authority. In response, Shehryar Afridi expressed agreement, prompting a brief exchange of sarcastic remarks among members, including Zartaj Gul and the Law Ministry official.

Minister Talal Chaudhry remarked that “those who don’t understand are made to understand,” sparking criticism from committee members. Shazia Marri announced plans to move a privilege motion against the official, to which Talal responded that he would face it head-on.

Trying to de-escalate the situation, the committee chairman reminded the members that the matter had already been resolved and warned against dragging it further. He also criticized the influence of powerful property tycoons, saying their files move swiftly regardless of oversight.

PTI’s Jamshed Dasti chimed in, criticizing NAB for targeting the weak while sparing the powerful, and called for NAB to be shut down.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, attending as a special invitee, asked for a briefing on tax exemptions related to the real estate sector. He said the issue was widely discussed in Islamabad and people were turning to lawmakers for clarity. He strongly opposed the recent increase in CDA’s property transfer fees and demanded its reversal, noting that a Prime Minister-formed committee was already reviewing Islamabad’s real estate policies.

Addressing Minister Talal Chaudhry directly, he said, “Minister Sahib, this is about Islamabad, not Faisalabad. Please pay attention and listen to us.”

Nabil Gabol, visibly upset with the tone of both the Minister and the CDA Chairman, announced his walkout. “The language used by the Minister and CDA Chairman towards a PPP member is offensive. It seems the two-thirds majority given to you has made you arrogant,” he said. Gabol added, “We’ve toppled governments before and can do it again.” Despite efforts from the chairman and other members to calm him, Gabol left the meeting.

Separately, Dr. Tariq Fazal expressed deep concern over the state of Islamabad’s roads following recent rains. “Newly constructed roads are flooding with even light rain, and ongoing work remains incomplete. Citizens are protesting outside our offices,” he said.

The committee chairman criticized the CDA’s Finance and Engineering members for not responding to repeated calls, reminding the Finance Member that funds were supposedly released six months ago.

The meeting also discussed a case filed under the PECA Act against PTI leader Jamshed Dasti. Dasti claimed a fabricated complaint was registered against him, including a bizarre accusation involving the theft of a Nokia phone. He accused the Muzaffargarh police of using a tout against him.

In response, Talal Chaudhry suggested airing Dasti’s video statement before the committee and letting the members decide. “If anyone is allowed to issue fatwas for stoning, then everyone should have that right,” he remarked.