Hajj 2026 registration deadline extended by two days until July 11

ISLAMABAD – The deadline for Hajj 2026 registration has been extended by two days.

Following the extension, Hajj registration will continue on designated banks and the Ministry’s online portal until July 11.

The registration process has been extended upon the request of prospective pilgrims and will remain open until Friday.

So far, 313,000 individuals have completed their registration for Hajj 2026. The expenses and other terms and conditions for Hajj 2026 will be announced separately in accordance with the Hajj policy.