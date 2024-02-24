Search

Nestlé Pakistan initiates first urban forest tree plantation in Lahore

02:05 PM | 24 Feb, 2024
Nestlé Pakistan initiates first urban forest tree plantation in Lahore

Nestlé has initiated its inaugural urban forest tree plantation project at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan. This undertaking, part of Nestlé Cares initiative, aims to reduce carbon emissions and work towards achieving a net-zero status by 2050.

In collaboration with the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Civil Aviation Authority, Nestlé Pakistan organized the event, which saw enthusiastic participation from Nestlé employees, students from Nestlé for Healthier Kids partner schools, and members of civil society.

Leading the volunteer effort, Jason Avanceña, CEO of Nestlé Pakistan, emphasized the importance of forests in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity. He stressed the need to counteract deforestation and urbanization by creating more sustainable environments.

Additional tree plantation activities are planned in Lahore, Kabirwala, and Sheikhupura as part of Nestlé's strategy to restore forests, protect natural habitats, and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Aamir Ibrahim, Director of the Parks & Horticulture Authority, highlighted the significance of urban forests in improving air quality and expressed gratitude to Nestlé Pakistan and its employees for their support.

Nestlé Pakistan's next tree plantation activity will take place at the Canal-Jalo Park junction, where 25,000 trees, including Arjun, Jaman, Pilkan, and Sukhchain species, will be planted. Subsequent plantations are scheduled for Sheikhupura and Kabirwala. The Nestlé Cares program encourages volunteer participation to support such initiatives.

Last year, Nestlé Pakistan committed to planting 100,000 trees by March 2024, a commitment fulfilled through collaborations with stakeholders and partners. This initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, focusing on climate action and life on land, respectively.

Gold & Silver

04:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 24 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

On Saturday, Euro stands at 302  for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

