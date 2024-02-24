Nestlé Pakistan initiates first urban forest tree plantation in Lahore

Nestlé has initiated its inaugural urban forest tree plantation project at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan. This undertaking, part of Nestlé Cares initiative, aims to reduce carbon emissions and work towards achieving a net-zero status by 2050.

In collaboration with the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Civil Aviation Authority, Nestlé Pakistan organized the event, which saw enthusiastic participation from Nestlé employees, students from Nestlé for Healthier Kids partner schools, and members of civil society.

Leading the volunteer effort, Jason Avanceña, CEO of Nestlé Pakistan, emphasized the importance of forests in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity. He stressed the need to counteract deforestation and urbanization by creating more sustainable environments.

Additional tree plantation activities are planned in Lahore, Kabirwala, and Sheikhupura as part of Nestlé's strategy to restore forests, protect natural habitats, and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Aamir Ibrahim, Director of the Parks & Horticulture Authority, highlighted the significance of urban forests in improving air quality and expressed gratitude to Nestlé Pakistan and its employees for their support.

Nestlé Pakistan's next tree plantation activity will take place at the Canal-Jalo Park junction, where 25,000 trees, including Arjun, Jaman, Pilkan, and Sukhchain species, will be planted. Subsequent plantations are scheduled for Sheikhupura and Kabirwala. The Nestlé Cares program encourages volunteer participation to support such initiatives.

Last year, Nestlé Pakistan committed to planting 100,000 trees by March 2024, a commitment fulfilled through collaborations with stakeholders and partners. This initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, focusing on climate action and life on land, respectively.