Nestlé Pakistan initiates first urban forest tree plantation in Lahore

Nestlé has initiated its inaugural urban forest tree plantation project at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan. This undertaking, part of Nestlé Cares initiative, aims to reduce carbon emissions and work towards achieving a net-zero status by 2050.
In collaboration with the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Civil Aviation Authority, Nestlé Pakistan organized the event, which saw enthusiastic participation from Nestlé employees, students from Nestlé for Healthier Kids partner schools, and members of civil society.
Leading the volunteer effort, Jason Avanceña, CEO of Nestlé Pakistan, emphasized the importance of forests in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity. He stressed the need to counteract deforestation and urbanization by creating more sustainable environments.
Additional tree plantation activities are planned in Lahore, Kabirwala, and Sheikhupura as part of Nestlé's strategy to restore forests, protect natural habitats, and promote sustainable livelihoods.
Aamir Ibrahim, Director of the Parks & Horticulture Authority, highlighted the significance of urban forests in improving air quality and expressed gratitude to Nestlé Pakistan and its employees for their support.
Nestlé Pakistan's next tree plantation activity will take place at the Canal-Jalo Park junction, where 25,000 trees, including Arjun, Jaman, Pilkan, and Sukhchain species, will be planted. Subsequent plantations are scheduled for Sheikhupura and Kabirwala. The Nestlé Cares program encourages volunteer participation to support such initiatives.
Last year, Nestlé Pakistan committed to planting 100,000 trees by March 2024, a commitment fulfilled through collaborations with stakeholders and partners. This initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, focusing on climate action and life on land, respectively.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
