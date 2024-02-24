Fiza Ali trolled over latest dance video

LAHORE – Lollywood diva Fiza Ali landed in hot waters after her video of dancing in Western costume set the stage ablaze.
A viral video shows the Fasley actress dancing to Indian hit number Dilbar Dilbar at what appears to be a wedding event.
She can be seen wearing a black western dress and high-heeled shoes as she steals the show with a sizzling performance.
However, the dance video has received mixed responses from social media users with some praising her moves while others criticized her over ‘inappropriate dressing’ and dance.
A user wrote, “Dressing isn’t good, and dance isn’t proper, what else can I say, you could do it in a better way”.
On the work front, Ali has done many projects from acting to hosting to featuring in music videos, including Ishq Tera, Taroun Se Karain Batain, Tohfa Eman Mah-e-Ramzan, Dhool Islamabad Da, Dhola and Rangraliyan.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.