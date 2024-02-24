Fiza Ali trolled over latest dance video

LAHORE – Lollywood diva Fiza Ali landed in hot waters after her video of dancing in Western costume set the stage ablaze.

A viral video shows the Fasley actress dancing to Indian hit number Dilbar Dilbar at what appears to be a wedding event.

She can be seen wearing a black western dress and high-heeled shoes as she steals the show with a sizzling performance.

However, the dance video has received mixed responses from social media users with some praising her moves while others criticized her over ‘inappropriate dressing’ and dance.

A user wrote, “Dressing isn’t good, and dance isn’t proper, what else can I say, you could do it in a better way”.

On the work front, Ali has done many projects from acting to hosting to featuring in music videos, including Ishq Tera, Taroun Se Karain Batain, Tohfa Eman Mah-e-Ramzan, Dhool Islamabad Da, Dhola and Rangraliyan.