IN PICTURES: 5 of the most expensive Pakistani weddings of all times

Wedding ceremonies can be simple and low-key, but some couples prefer going all out on their nuptials, since it's a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Over-the-top wedding blowouts usually include fancy bridal showers, destination weddings, wedding gowns from top designers, an elaborate culinary spread, and some other extravagant details.

From politicians to billionaires, some Pakistani couples and their families have spent big bucks to tie the knot, earning them a spot on the list of the most expensive weddings of all time.

Here are some of the most extragvegant Pakistani weddings ever, and perhaps they will help you find some inspiration for your own special day.

Anush Ammar and Muneeb

This couple probably had the same number of events as actors Aiman and Muneeb Butt did, but 10x more fancy! From luxurious bridal showers and a Nikkah at Badshahi Mosque to flying to Turkey in a private jet, Anush and Muneeb had unlimited celebrations.

Zainab Zoraiz and Zoraiz Malik

Hamza Malik and Maryam Malik

What else could you possibly expect from the family of a real-estate mogul? They definitely had to be in this list! Malik Riaz's grandson and granddaughter also had one of the most biggest wedding of all times. It included everything you could possibly imagine: grand celebrations, lavish gifts, a Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performance on the Mehndi and even a helicopter was there!

Sharmila Farooqi and Hasham Riaz Sheikh

Just the wedding dress alone costed around Rs. 6 million! Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member Sharmila Farooqi got hitched in a bling bling wedding ceremony. She also made a head-turning entry on a white horse that is estimated to be over Rs. 2.1 million.

Mehrunnisa and Munir Ahmed

What's a few million bucks when it comes to the granddaughter of former Prime Minister and Muslim League Noon (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif. Mehrunnisa tied the knot with the son of a renowned industrialist Chaudhry Munir Ahmed. With an extended guest list and multiple events in Dubai, its safe to say that the Sharif family didn't hold back on splurging.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!