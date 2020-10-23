Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty in Delhi 

NEW DELHI – Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on Friday.

World Cup-winning captain has undergone angioplasty after complaining of chest pain and is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital.

Journalist Teena Thacker announced the news on Twitter. “Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev @therealkapildev suffers a heart attack, undergoes angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Kapil Dev is one of the most popular sports persons in India. He was one of the best all-rounders in the history of cricket. He first made his debut for India on October 1, 1978, before making his Test debut later that month in Faisalabad.

After that, he represented India in 131 tests, scoring 5,248 runs, and 434 wickets. In addition to this, Kapil also represented India in 225 ODIs, scoring 3,783 runs and picking up 253 wickets. He gained immense popularity in 1983 when he led India to their first-ever World Cup victory.