PAKvENG, 2nd Test – Pakistan at 107-2 after debutant Abrar stuns England on Day 1
MULTAN – Pakistan made 107 runs for two in reply to England’s 281 on the first day of the second Test in Multan on Friday.
After Pakistani openers – Abdullah Shafiq and Imamul Haq – could not make a strong start, skipper Babar Azam (61) Saud Shakil (32) set the tone by smashing boundaries.
Earlier, England bowled out for 281 in the first innings as Pakistani debutant Abrar Ahmed picked up 7 wickets and leg spinner Zahid Mehmood got three wickets. England’s Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope scored half centuries.
Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bat first.
The hosts are already without pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who misses the series following an appendicitis surgery, and further injuries have forced them to make three changes.
Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are out, along with top-order batsman Azhar Ali.
The home side have replaced them with all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf and uncapped spinner Abrar Ahmed.
Squads:
Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Saud Shakeel, 5 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 6 Agha Salman, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Zahid Mahmood, 10 Abrar Ahmed, 11 Mohammad Ali
England: England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Will Jacks, 8 Ollie Robinson, 9 Jack Leach, 10 Mark Wood, 11 James Anderson
