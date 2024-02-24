Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

KARACHI – Gold registered a significant recovery on Saturday a day after it saw a decline in the domestic market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs215,100.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold increased by Rs858 to reach Rs184,414.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal went up by $16 to settle at $2,056.

A day earlier, per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs214,100. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,029 to close at Rs183,556.