Search

ad
Gold & Silver

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024
Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered a significant recovery on Saturday a day after it saw a decline in the domestic market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs215,100.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold increased by Rs858 to reach Rs184,414.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal went up by $16 to settle at $2,056.

A day earlier, per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs214,100. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,029 to close at Rs183,556.

IMF ready to work with new Pakistani govt, says spox

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

04:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

03:05 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Gold prices extend gains in Pakistan

01:51 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs750 per tola in Pakistan; Check latest rates here

03:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates

05:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 24 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

On Saturday, Euro stands at 302  for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: