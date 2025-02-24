Kubra Khan’s wedding video goes viral

A video of the departure ceremony of a newlywed Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has surfaced online.

Shared on Instagram, the video shows her leaving with her husband, Gohar Rasheed, in Makkah after their Nikah at Masjid al-Haram, with family members holding the Holy Quran over her head as part of the traditional send-off.

A proper stage was set up for the ceremony, and traditional rituals were performed, attended by both families and close relatives.

Interestingly, Kubra Khan did not wear the usual red bridal dress, nor did Gohar Rasheed opt for a typical groom’s outfit.

The video has received much love from fans, with many offering warm wishes for the couple’s new journey together.

It is worth mentioning that after their Nikah and Rukhsati, a Qawwali night was held the previous day, attended by family members and showbiz stars.