Coas Munir Attends Closing Ceremony Of Horse And Cattle Show In Lahore

LAHORE – The Horse and Cattle Show wrapped up in all its glory at Fortress Stadium, Lahore.

The closing ceremony, hosted by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was graced by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir as the chief guest, who received a salute from Rangers personnel.

The event was inaugurated by CM Maryam Nawaz, with notable attendees including Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq, Law Minister Sohaib Bharth, senior officials, and a large public gathering.

To highlight Punjab’s rich culture, the ceremony featured traditional sports such as tent pegging, horse dancing, and kabaddi. An exciting kabaddi match between Punjab Green and Punjab White captivated the audience.

Adding to the spectacle, tent peggers, dancing camels, and beautifully adorned animals from various cities paraded past the salute podium, while horses performed traditional dances to the beat of drums.

Floats themed around “Smog-Free Punjab” showcased the Punjab government’s environmental efforts, while renowned singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Arif Lohar energized the crowd with their vibrant performances.

The closing ceremony of the Horse and Cattle Show stood as a brilliant display of Punjab’s culture and traditions, drawing enthusiastic participation from the audience.