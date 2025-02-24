Ahsan Iqbal reaffirms Sindh’s central role in “URAAN Pakistan” at consultative workshop

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal spearheaded today’s first provincial workshop on Uraan Pakistan at CM Sindh House Karachi.

The session was graced by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, members of chambers of commerce and industries, senior federal and provincial bureaucrats, and prominent people from civil society, business community, academia and media.

In his welcome note, Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah told the workshop participants that Sindh is the flag bearer province in implementing the 5Es framework of the Uraan Pakistan program as it is already working on projects aimed at economic revival, energy generation, and environmental conservation.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal expressed honour to have inaugurated the first-ever provincial workshop on Urban Pakistan. He termed the workshop a stepping stone and a sign of synchronisation between the federal and provincial governments to revive Pakistan’s economy. The minister emphasized that the provincial seminars will aim to build consensus on the implementation plan of URAAN Pakistan with key stakeholders. He said that similar workshops had been planned in all federating units to provide impetus to the implementation of URAAN Pakistan through a whole national approach.

Hinting towards the economic progress and comparison of Pakistan and India, the federal minister said the two neighbours will celebrate their 100 years of independence in 2047. If the goals of Uraan Pakistan are effectively accomplished, Pakistan will proudly boast a vibrant economy worth 3 trillion dollars. He expressed hope and optimism in Pakistan’s young talent by asserting that the country is blessed with bright minds and unlimited resources. Still, the need of the hour is to utilize these resources for the country’s development.

He stressed the importance of export-led growth and urged all stakeholders to play their part in promoting exports. He remained hopeful that Pakistan could achieve a 10% growth rate if all economic targets were achieved strategically.

The federal minister further said that Pakistan had developed different economic plans in the past to revive its economy, but those plans failed due to political instability, inconsistent policies, and a clash between three state pillars. Minister Ahsan Iqbal asserted that today’s state machinery is unanimous on the single point that Pakistan cannot afford to miss any chance for progress. Uraan Pakistan is the nation’s last attempt towards economic glory and development.

Addressing the gathering at CM Sindh House, Minister Ahsan Iqbal underscored that Sindh, with its thriving ports, industrial zones, and strategic economic position, is pivotal in achieving the vision of making Pakistan a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing Sindh’s longstanding concerns regarding water distribution, the Minister assured that the Federal Government is committed to protecting the water rights of all provinces. He emphasized the implementation of the 1991 Water Accord in its true spirit, ensuring equitable and transparent distribution of water resources to prevent any province from facing shortages.

Highlighting the interwoven relationship between the Federation and the provinces, the Minister stated that national development depends on cooperation and trust. “When Sindh progresses, Pakistan progresses,” he said, reaffirming that the Federal Government will continue to work closely with provincial leadership to address developmental challenges and unlock economic opportunities.

The Minister also outlined the Federal Government’s key development projects in Sindh, including infrastructure, water, energy, and industrial sector investments. He particularly mentioned projects under CPEC Phase II, such as special economic zones and transportation infrastructure, which will provide new opportunities for economic growth and employment in the province.

During his speech, the Minister also cautioned against the unchecked onslaught of social media, which has led to misinformation and divisive narratives. While recognizing the importance of digital freedom, he emphasized the need for responsible media consumption and regulation to protect national unity. He urged the public and media stakeholders to play their role in ensuring fact-based, responsible discourse.

The Minister reiterated that Pakistan’s national interest is, above all, warning against attempts to destabilize the country’s image. “Anyone who tries to project Pakistan as a rogue state or sabotage its economic and social progress is an enemy of the nation,” he asserted. He stressed that economic security is as vital as national security and that Pakistan’s narrative on the global stage must be safeguarded against misinformation and propaganda.

Mentioning important figures demonstrating the state of health and education, the minister stated that 40% of children are malnourished and stunted, only 13% achieve tertiary education, and population growth is around 2.5%. Regrettably, he continued, despite the passage of 30 years, Pakistan’s development indicators are still as low as those of African countries. Therefore, the nation must make concerted efforts to improve education, poverty, population explosion and health. He announced that despite health being a provincial subject, the Federal Government will grant supplementary funds to Sindh to control malnutrition, Hepatitis C and other health issues.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah acknowledged the Federal Government’s sincerity in ensuring economic revival and assured that Sindh is working diligently by following the Federal Government’s footsteps on the 5Es dimension of Uraan Pakistan. He thanked Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal for spearheading the workshop and stated that the Sindh Government is ready to extend full assistance for implementing the goals of Uraan Pakistan.

CM Sindh further said that the targets included in the 5Es framework are already part of his party’s manifesto, asserting that education is superior to them all.

He acknowledged Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s sincerity in enabling ports to reach their full potential but lamented that current exports are lower because Karachi port has a transit time of only a few hours at night. Therefore, there is a pressing need to equip the province with the requisite infrastructure and roads in order to meet the target of boosting exports.

The participants hoped that the URAAN Pakistan initiative would mobilize national resources, engage stakeholders, and implement strategic interventions to position Pakistan on a sustainable path of economic prosperity.