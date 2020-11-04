US election 2020: Muslim Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar win re-election

WASHINGTON – Muslim-American Democrats Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar have won reelection to US House in the 13th District of Michigan and in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District respectively.

According to The Associated Press, Omar 38, defeated her Republican challenger, Lacy Johnson, by 64.6 percent of the vote to 25.9 percent.

Elected as the first Muslim female to Congress in 2018, both politicians comfortably fended off primary challenges in August to secure a second term for their seats.

44 years old Rashida in a recent tweet said It is an honor to stand against all forms of hate and oppression. Shukran!

Earlier in an interview Tlaib vowed to push for Palestinian rights. Tlaib said Covid-19 relief will be her top priority for her second term in the House.

On the other hand, Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results in key battlegrounds on the cards.

The results are flowing in, with US media projecting wins for the Republican so far in Texas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, lowa, Ohio, Idaho, Utah, Kansas, South Carolina, Louisiana, North and South Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Biden has captured his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, Minnesota, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Colorado, as well as the US capital. As with Trump, so far, all states claimed by Biden were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

So far, that gives Biden 238 electoral votes and Trump a maximum of 213, because Nebraska splits its electoral votes based on congressional district.