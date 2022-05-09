US First Lady Jill Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Web Desk
11:42 AM | 9 May, 2022
US First Lady Jill Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Source: @FLOTUS (Twitter)
Share

BRATISLAVA – US First Lady Jill Biden met her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska during her unannounced visit to the war-hit country on Sunday.

Biden told the reporters, “I wanted to come on Mother’s Day. I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

The 70-year-old expressed solidarity with the Ukrainians by wearing a large pin in the form of the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag.

She travelled to Ukraine from Slovakia as part of a regional tour that included Romania and was meant to be yet another display of American support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Zelenska thanked Biden for her support and courageous act. “We understand what it takes for the US first lady to come here during a war when the military actions are taking place every day,” she added.

Following a closed-door meeting, the first ladies joined local children in a classroom crafting cardboard and tissue paper bears as presents for their mothers.

Biden and Zelenska both crafted their own bear, using white and yellow tissue paper.

After the trip to Ukraine, Biden returned to Slovakia.

More than 810,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the start of the war, according to UN figures released on April 29.

More From This Category
IHC CJ asks PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi’s ...
12:55 PM | 9 May, 2022
Imran Khan’s billion tree project triggers ...
12:21 PM | 9 May, 2022
Govt to crush Imran Khan’s conspiracy to cause ...
09:24 AM | 9 May, 2022
900 mosques in India's Maharashtra turn ...
11:20 PM | 8 May, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan says 3 million people will march ...
10:53 PM | 8 May, 2022
US First Lady Jill Biden meets Ukrainian ...
08:58 PM | 8 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here’s how Pakistanis are celebrating Mother's Day 2022
09:54 PM | 8 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr