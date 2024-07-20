Army deployed, curfew imposed as over 100 killed in Bangladesh amid violent protests

DHAKA – Bangladeshi government has enforced nationwide curfew after deadly clashes in Dhaka that resulted in over 100 deaths.
The mass protests were started by students who demanded to end quota jobs for the families of army veterans. As the situation worsened, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina declared curfew after an attack on Narsingdi prison.
Authorities said armed forces will restore order. Number of casualties is different, with some media houses claiming over 100 deaths, along with communications blackout, with mobile internet and telephone lines reportedly down across the country of over 170 million.
Public transportation services, including buses and trains, have been halted, and police and anti riot forces taking control of roads. Schools and universities across Bangladesh have been closed until further notice.
Those who are protesting against quota system calls it discriminatory and favoring families of pro-government groups supporting Hasina, who secured her fourth consecutive election win.
Along with students, Bangladesh opposition party also called for protests, with exiled acting chairman Tarique Rahman urging support for the students. The party reported the arrest of one of its senior leaders.
As these violent events gained traction, unrest spread beyond Dhaka, with 26 districts reporting similar incidents.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.