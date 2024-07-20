Search

Pakistan

Chiniot men arrested for killing female donkey by ripping open stomach

10:01 AM | 20 Jul, 2024
LAHORE – Two suspects involved in brutal case of animal cruelty in Chiniot district, have been arrested.

The action was made after an FIR was lodged at Langrana police station under Pakistan Penal Code Section 429 after a complaint by Mansab Dar.

FIR details that Dar’s female donkey, while grazing outside his home, was forcibly taken into a mansion by the suspects.

A disturbing video from the police showed the donkey with severe injuries, including protruding internal organs.

Zufishan Anushay from JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter noted a rise in animal cruelty cases and called for harsher penalties and increased public awareness about animal rights.

This incident is part of a troubling trend in Pakistan, with recent cases including a man severing a buffalo's tongue and another cutting off a donkey's ears. 

